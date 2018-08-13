ALICE COOPER Rejoined By ORIANTHI On Stage In Los Angeles; Fan-Filmed Video

August 13, 2018, 14 minutes ago

news alice cooper orianthi hard rock

ALICE COOPER Rejoined By ORIANTHI On Stage In Los Angeles; Fan-Filmed Video

Australian-born guitarist Orianthi played guitar for Alice Cooper from 2011 to 2014; making her the first female member of The Alice Cooper Band. This past Sunday, August 12th, she rejoined her former bandmates at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California for a rousing performance of "School's Out". Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Orianthi later posted on Facebook saying, "So much fun last night missed u all 🖤 thank you Alice Cooper."

Alice Cooper's next show is August 14th in San Jose, California at City National Civic. To view his complete tour schedule, click here.

 



Featured Audio

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

Featured Video

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

Latest Reviews