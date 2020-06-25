ALICE COOPER - Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Announces Live, Interactive, Online Masterclass Event; Only 25 Spots Available

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp organizers have issued the following message:

"We are proud to announce that Alice Cooper has joined our Masterclass Program! His class will take place on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 PM, ET, and is open to a limited audience of 25 people. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to his charity, Solid Rock. Your donation is 100% deductible."

Details here.

About Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Non-Profit Organization:

Like all great ideas, Solid Rock began on a simple premise. That inside every teen, there is a purpose. It all begins with hope. A faith-based organization, Solid Rock’s primary mission is to make an everlasting difference in the lives of teens by helping them meet the spiritual, economical, physical, and social needs of teens in the community by offering a safe, engaging environment during non-school hours. Maintaining “a teen’s worst enemy is too much time on their hands,” Solid Rock provides the music, arts, vocational programs and fellowship that challenge teens to discover their passion through music, dance, video and sound production, self-expression, and creativity.

