ALICE COOPER - Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Hold "Alice Cooper Fan Day" This Sunday With Special Guests DENNIS DUNAWAY & BLUE COUPE

Alice Cooper Fan Day, in honour of Alice Cooper's concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Sunday, will take place from 10 AM - 5:30 PM on Sunday, July 14 at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

12 PM: Fans can hear from 2011 Inductee Dennis Dunaway of Alice Cooper and Joe and Albert Bouchard (Blue Öyster Cult) at noon in a special live interview on the Klipsch Audio Main Stage. All three musicians make up and tour together as Blue Coupe. The interview will be broadcast on SiriusXM at a later date.

2 PM: Joining School Of Rock performers, Dennis, Joe and Albert will sit in for a few songs on the outdoor PNC plaza stage. The performances are free and open to the public.

All Day: Museum visitors can see films Live From The Astroturf, Alice Cooper and Cold Cold Coffin in the Foster Theater on Level 4. Viewings are free with admission. We will also be airing special screenings of the 2011 Alice Cooper Induction ceremony footage in the Forest City Theater on Level 0. The raw footage features special performances and the induction speech given by Rob Zombie.

Additionally, fans can enjoy unlimited free play in the Part of The Machine: Rock & Pinball exhibit (featuring an Alice Cooper pinball machine) and check out Cooper artifacts including his electric chair stage prop and a rare Andy Warhol lithograph.

Alice Cooper music will be played in heavy rotation throughout the museum and all fans will receive 10% off Alice Cooper-related merchandise at the Rock Hall store.

