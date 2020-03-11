ALICE COOPER's Welcome To My Nightmare Turns 45; Learn What You Didn't Know In New "Facts" Video

Alice Cooper's first solo album, Welcome To My Nightmare, was released on this day (March 11), 45 years ago (1975). Celebrate the 45th anniversary of this classic with this video, featuring all the facts you didn't know.

Alice Cooper recently announced three new dates in July for the Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour, with special guest Cory Marks. With the pre-sale now underway, general onside begins Friday, March 13 at 10 AM.

Dates:

July

13 - Altria Theater - Richmond, VA

14 - Mountain Health Arena - Huntington, WV

15 - Express Live! (Outdoors) - Columbus, OH