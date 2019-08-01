ALICE COOPER, SAMMY HAGAR, ZAKK WYLDE, TWISTED SISTER And More Featured In New Book - No Encore! Musicians Reveal Their Weirdest, Wildest, Most Embarrassing Gigs

Journalist / author Drew Fortune (Rolling Stone) has written a new book, No Encore! Musicians Reveal Their Weirdest, Wildest, Most Embarrassing Gigs.

The 320 page paperback, published by Post Hill Press, is available now via Amazon and other retailers. A description reads as follows:

This hilarious, sometimes horrifying, collection spans four decades and chronicles the craziest, druggiest, and most embarrassing concert moments in music history - direct from the artists who survived them.

“In the midst of my insanity, I thought it would be a very romantic gesture to go into Fiona Apple’s dressing room and write a message on her wall in my own blood.” - Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction)

From wardrobe malfunctions to equipment failures, from bad decisions to even worse choices, this is a riveting look into what happens when things go wrong onstage and off.

“Ozzy (Osbourne) had a sixty-inch teleprompter with the song lyrics, and that got stolen, along with microphones, snare drums and cymbals. Our drummer at the time was stabbing people in the neck with his drumstick.” - Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society)

No Encore! is an unflinchingly honest account of the shows that tested the dedication to a dream - from Alice Cooper’s python having a violent, gastric malfunction on stage to Lou Barlow’s disastrous attempt to sober up at Glastonbury, from Shirley Manson’s desperate search for a bathroom to the extraordinary effort made to awaken Al Jourgenson as Ministry was taking the stage. As Hunter S. Thompson famously wrote, “Buy the ticket, take the ride.”

“I go to exit the venue, and there’s 25 people marching towards us. It’s about 3:00 AM, and they weren’t there to be nice. They were carrying bats, boards, chains, hammers, and they were coming for us.” - Dee Snider (Twisted Sister)