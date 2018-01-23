ALICE COOPER Signs Marketing / Administration Deal With Primary Wave Music Publishing

Primary Wave Music Publishing have signed an agreement with Alice Cooper to provide marketing and administration to the singer's publishing catalog, which includes such hits as "School's Out," "I'm Eighteen," and "No More Mr. Nice Guy", reports Billboard's Ed Christman.

In addition to promoting Cooper's music, Primary Wave will also market his name and likeness; and other activities to build the singer's overall business, including handling daily digital marketing activities to build awareness for Cooper's music, touring activities, e-commerce and other direct to fan initiatives.

"We are very excited to be working with Primary Wave to gain more exposure for the Alice Cooper catalog of great songs," Cooper's manager Shep Gordon said in a statement. "In a very short time we have already seen great things and are looking forward to many more years of great things together."

A video trailer for Alice Cooper's 2018 Paranormal Tour is available for streaming below. On the upcoming dates, Alice will perform all the hits, plus songs from the new album, Paranormal. Links for tickets and VIP upgrades can be found here. Tour dates are listed below.

March

1 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON

2 - Casino Rama Resort - Rama, ON

4 - The Modell Lyric - Baltimore, MD

5 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

6 - Boch Center Wang Theatre - Boston, MA

8 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

9 - Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ

10 - F. M. Kirby Center - Wilkes-Barre, PA

13 - TaxSlayer Center - Moline, IL

14 - Orpheum Theater - Madison, WI

15 - Morris Performing Arts Center - South Bend, IN

17 - Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center - Cherokee, NC

18 - The Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

20 - King Center of the Performing Arts - Melbourne, FL

21 - Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center - Ft Lauderdale, FL

23 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

24 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

26 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

28 - Louisville Palace - Louisville, KY

29 - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

Alice Cooper recently released a music video for "The Sound of A", which can be found below.

The song has a special meaning; it is, in fact, the first song that Alice Cooper wrote entirely on his own back in 1967. The song was forgotten until Dennis Dunaway, the bass player of the original Alice Cooper Band, rediscovered it and played it to Alice, suggesting he consider it for his new album. What a discovery - with its psychedelic sound, swirling guitars, and the mysterious Hammond organ, it is one of the most hypnotic songs on Paranormal.

"The Sound of A" is going to be released on February 23rd. In addition to the title track, the single - available as limited edition CD single, 10" white vinyl - includes four previously unreleased live songs recorded in Columbus, Ohio, on May 6th.