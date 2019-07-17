ALICE COOPER Speaks To Congregation At Ohio Church During Sunday Mass (Video)

Fox 8 has posted a report on shock rock legend Alice Cooper - who is a Christian and attends church regularly - speaking at the Parkside Church in Chagrin Falls, Ohio this past Sunday (July 14th). He was accompanied by his wife of 40 years, Sheryl. Cooper spoke to the congregation, saying "I went as far away from the church as I could and of course I became an alcoholic; I became a drug addict and Sheryl lived through that with me."

Hollywood Vampires, featuring Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp, released their new album, Rise, on June 21 via earMusic. Order your copy here.

Rise, the band’s second album, is some of the purest, unapologetic and most enjoyable rock and roll of the year, made by masters of the craft and true fans of the form.

Unlike their 2015 debut record, the new album Rise consists mainly of original material, written by the band. There are however, in the spirit of the Vampires’ original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by some fellow rockers who died far too young: an intimate and intense version of David Bowie’s “Heroes”, again beautifully performed on record by Johnny Depp; the late Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died,” and Johnny Thunder’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory,” sung by Joe Perry.

Hollywood Vampires were the musical guest on the June 19th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band performed their original song, "I Want My Now", as well as their cover of David Bowie's "Heroes" on the show's outdoor stage. Watch below: