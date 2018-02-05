ALICE COOPER Stars In Desert Financial's Super Bowl Commercial; Video

Desert Financial Credit Union (formerly known as Desert Schools Credit Union), aired a commercial during the Super Bowl yesterday (Sunday, February 4th) starring shock rock legend Alice Cooper. In the commercial, Cooper preforms his hit song “School’s Out” as a way to emphasize the “school” was taken out of the credit union's name.

According to Phoenix Business Journal, having the word school in its name hurt the credit union when trying to find new members, said Chief Marketing Officer Cathy Graham. While it is too soon to see how the name change has affected new customer acquisition, Graham said there anecdotal evidence that shows people are joining the credit union now knowing it serves more than just teachers or students.

Graham told the Phoenix Business Journal it can be hard for financial institutions to do funny or memorable commercials because they like to be seen as serious, but she with its rebranding efforts this might be the only time to do a Super Bowl commercial. “This is the one time we could some something edgy or be out there,” Graham said.

In the commercial, Cooper has taken over a Desert Financial branch, and it looks like its at one of his concerts. There is a lot of makeup, a python and a guillotine that cuts the word “schools” off from the credit union’s old logo. Check it out below, and read more at Phoenix Business Journal.