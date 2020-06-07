ALICE COOPER Talks Releasing "Don't Give Up" Single During COVID-19 Pandemic - "I Only See The Death Toll, I Never See The Recovery Toll; I Don't Like The Scare Tactic"

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper recently spoke with St. Louis-based radio station KSHE 95 about his new single, "Don't Give Up", and what inspired his decision to release it now.

Cooper: "When I look at CNN, I only see the death toll, I never see the recovery toll. Four percent of people die from this (COVID-19), and they're usually dying because they had other things wrong - diabetes and things like that - whereas it should say also people recovering. It would be a huge number. And I think that that's important to make people feel better. I don't like the scare tactic."

Says Alice: "'Don't Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. This video wouldn’t have been possible without you - and who knows, you might be in it! And whatever you do - 'Don't Give Up'."

A strictly limited 7" vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 via earMUSIC.