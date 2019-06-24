ALICE COOPER Talks Touring With HALESTORM And MOTIONLESS IN WHITE - "We Want To Be In Front Of As Many Kinds Of People As Possible"

Speaking with Rock 100.5 The KATT, shock rock legend Alice Cooper explained why he opted to bring Halestorm and Motionless In White out on tour as support.

Cooper: "The idea of getting in front of a younger audience that Halestorm will bring and Motionless in White... I want that audience because they've only heard of Alice Cooper. They've heard the legend of Alice Cooper. Now I want them to see the show. When they see the energy of the show, they realize that we're probably the highest-energy show out there. If they haven't seen the kind of theatrics we do, it's an experience. They walk away being Alice Cooper fans. We want to be in front of as many kinds of people that haven't seen Alice Cooper as possible."

Cooper has just announced his fall 2019 tour plans. He will embark on a spate of "An Evening With" headline tour dates this November, beginning November 3 in Florida. Additional dates will be announced shortly.

Cooper will spend the summer on the road. He hits the road again this July, where he will debut his all-new "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show, which boasts a very different look than recent tours. He will also embark on a month-long, co-headline run with Halestorm. All Alice Cooper tour dates are below, including the previously announced shows with Halestorm, which are presented by Live Nation.

New music from Alice Cooper is expected soon and follows 2017's acclaimed Paranormal album, which featured friends like ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, U2's Larry Mullen Jr, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover, as well as original Alice Cooper band members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway, and Michael Bruce. Cooper's most recent release, the live album A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris, was released in 2018.

In addition to recording and touring, both on his own and with The Hollywood Vampires featuring Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, Cooper continues his long-running nightly syndicated radio show Nights With Alice Cooper. The program is heard worldwide on over 100 radio stations.

Fall 2019 dates:

November

3 - Ft. Myers, FL - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

5 - Melbourne, FL - King Center

6 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage

10 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

12 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

14 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

15 - Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

16 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Center

21 - Glen Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

27 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

29 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom