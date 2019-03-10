ALICE COOPER Talks Upcoming Tour With HALESTORM, New HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Material, And Welcome To My Nightmare Stage Production

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper recently spoke with Billboard and divulged information on an assortment of projects including touring with Halestorm, recording new material, working with Hollywood Vampires, and a planned Welcome To My Nightmare stage production. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Cooper is heading to his native Detroit soon, where he'll be recording new material with producer Bob Ezrin and a selection of Motor City musicians from the area, including Johnny "Bee" Badanjek, the drummer for the Detroit Wheels, Rockets, Edgar Winter, Nils Lofgren and many others. Cooper expects to record four tracks during the first session, possibly for an EP to coincide with his summer tour -- "A taster, sort of breadcrumbs," he says -- and also for a full album he hopes to release during 2020.

"There's a certain Detroit sound we're looking for," explains Cooper, who created his breakthrough album, 1971's Love It To Death, in Detroit. "It's indefinable. There's a certain amount of R&B in it. There's a certain amount of Motown in it. But then you add the guitars and you add the attitude and it turns into Detroit rock. I feel like if we mine around with all Detroit players, we're gonna find that sound."

Read the complete story here.

Alice Cooper and Halestorm have announced a co-headline amphitheater tour across North America this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour will kick off July 17th in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center and make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Houston, and more before wrapping August 16 in Camden, NJ at the BB&T Pavilion. Motionless In White will support on all dates. A video trailer can be found below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 8th at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 6th at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, March 7th at 10 PM, local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For complete pres-ale details, head here. Fan club and VIP presales will be available Tuesday, March 5th at 10 AM, local time through Thursday, March 7th at 10 PM, local time. Head here or here for more for more information.

"We've played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I’m excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy and the band, can’t wait to get to the first show," said Alice Cooper.

"We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on Rock 'n' Roll...Alice Cooper," said Lzzy Hale, frontwoman of Halestorm. "Alice is our A in the ABC's of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School's definitely out!"

Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Cooper will bring an all-new show for the summer 2019 tour. Dubbed Ol' Black Eyes Is Back, the show will have a very different look than recent tours. New music from Alice is expected in time for the tour, once again produced by Alice's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, who most recently produced 2017's acclaimed Paranormal album, featuring friends like ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, U2's Larry Mullen Jr, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover, as well as original Alice Cooper band members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway and Michael Bruce. Cooper's most recent release, the live album A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris, was released by earMUSIC in 2018. In addition to recording and touring both on his own and with The Hollywood Vampires (with pals Joe Perry and Johnny Depp), Alice continues his nightly syndicated radio show "Nights With Alice Cooper," heard worldwide on over 100 radio stations.

Grammy-Award winning band Halestorm released their fourth full-length album, Vicious, last year. Called a "muscular, adventurous, and especially relevant rock record" by Rolling Stone, Vicious earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for Best Hard Rock Performance for the song "Uncomfortable," the band's fourth #1 at rock radio. Fronted by the incomparable Lzzy Hale, named Loudwire's 2018 Rock Artist of the Year, Halestorm has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world.

Tour dates:

July

17 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

20 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

21 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

25 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

26 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre*

29 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center*

31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August

1 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

4 - Nashville, TN - The Opry House*

7 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

8 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

10 - Portland, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

* not a Live Nation date