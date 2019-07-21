ALICE COOPER - The Breadcrumbs EP Due In September

On September 13th, Alice Cooper will release a tribute to the Garage Rock Heroes from his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, in the form of The Breadcrumbs EP.

The six song EP - available digitally and on 10” vinyl (limited to 20,000 copies worldwide) - is available for pre-order now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Detroit City 2020"

"Go Man Go"

"East Side Story"

"Your Mama Won't Like Me"

"Devil With A Blue Dress / Chains Of Love"

"Sister Anne"

Appearing alongside Alice Cooper on The Breadcrumbs EP are: Wayne Kramer (MC5), Paul Randolph, Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad), Johnny "Bee" Badanjek (Detroit Wheels) and Mick Collins.