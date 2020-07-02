ALICE COOPER, THE DEAD DAISIES, JOE SATRIANI, COREY TAYLOR, MYLES KENNEDY And Others Confirmed For Rock For Relief Virtual Concert Benefiting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

A virtual concert, Rock For Relief, is scheduled for Friday, July 3 at 8 PM. Presented by United Stations Media Networks and Storic Media Podcast Network, the event will benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 relief fund.

Hosted by: Lou Brutus & Riki Rachtman.

Featuring: Alice Cooper, Peter Frampton, Joe Satriani, Melissa Rivers, Adam Gontier (Saint Asonia).

Performances by: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour, Slipknot), Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Don Felder, George Thorogood, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash & The Conspirators), Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger (Halestorm), Filter, Lisa Loeb, BJ Thomas, The Dead Daisies, Jesse Hasek & Brian Vodinh (10 Years), Chris Robertson (Black Stone Cherry), Starset, Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro), Brandon Saller (Atreyu), Ricky Byrd, Bobby Whitlock (Derek & The Dominos, CoCo Carmel), Joe Grushecky, Bones Owens, Kathy Sledge, Danielia Cotton & Mickey Factz, Matt Bigland (Dinosaur Pile-Up).

More info here. Watch a promo video below: