ALICE COOPER - "The Lyrics Tell Me What's Going To Happen On Stage, So I Write The Show Much More Like A Story" (Video)

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper recently had a lockdown interview with Italy's Radio Freccia and discussed his latest single / video "Don't Give Up". He also revealed how he puts his live show together.

Cooper: "The way Alice Cooper does it is the songs, the lyrics tell me what's going to happen on stage, so I write the show much more like a story. Every single lyric is what Alice literally does on stage, so I let the lyrics be the script of the show. And it doesn't have to be a huge show. I like the idea of the show being almost more intense. Like, if you take my show into a theater, it's much more of a theater piece, except the fact that the band is the best band I've ever worked with."

Back in May 2020, Alice released the new single and video, "Don't Give Up", produced by Bob Ezrin. According to Alice, "'Don’t Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together." A strictly limited 7” Vinyl Picture Disc will be released on August 14.