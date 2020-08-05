ALICE COOPER To Guest On LITTLE STEVEN’s Roadshow This Thursday

Alice Cooper joins Stevie Van Zandt and co-host Drew Carey this Thursday, August 6 at 8 PM, ET for Little Steven’s Roadshow - a virtual talk show that explores issues in education and the world through music.

This free event supports arts education through TeachRock. For more information and to RSVP, visit teachrock.org/roadshow/.

Back in May, Alice released the new single and video, "Don't Give Up", produced by Bob Ezrin. According to Alice, "'Don’t Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together." A strictly limited 7” Vinyl Picture Disc will be released on August 14.