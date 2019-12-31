ALICE COOPER To Headline 13th Annual NYE Charity Concert On Maui; WILLIE NELSON, MICHAEL McDONALD, DAVE MASON, LYNDA CARTER And Others To Appear

For the past 12 years, Alice Cooper has headlined a special New Year's Eve charity concert on the Hawaiian island of Maui that also features performances by various rock stars who are either visiting or live on the island, reports KWLM (Willmar Radio). The 13th annual edition of the bash, dubbed Concert with a Cause, takes place tonight at the Wailea Beach Resort.

The show's lineup also includes The Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald and Pat Simmons, country legend Willie Nelson, Dave Mason, Weird Al Yankovic, Train's Pat Monahan, Nathanial Rateliff, Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman), and members of Cooper's touring band.

The concert, which is hosted by the shock rocker's longtime manager Shep Gordon, raises money for Maui Food Bank and The Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The event also feature a midnight fireworks display.

Alice Cooper is among the first wave of performers announced for the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert, honouring Aerosmith. The annual tribute concert takes place January 24 in Los Angeles.

Back in October, Aerosmith made a surprise announcement onstage during their Park MGM Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, revealing the big news that they will be honored as this year's MusiCares' Person Of The Year. The four-time Grammy-winning group is being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Through the years, Aerosmith have shown support for a number of charities around the world, including Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund.

The MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute - celebrating its 30th anniversary - is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week. Proceeds from the event provide essential support for MusiCares and its vital safety net of health and human services programs, ensuring music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.

The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception, along with a silent auction sponsored by Delta Air Lines - the official airline of Person Of The Year - will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG, tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists, and the award presentation.

Grammy Week culminates with the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT.