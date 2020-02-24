ALICE COOPER To Headline Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2021; SAXON, L.A. GUNS, SKID ROW, ROSE TATTOO And Others Confirmed; Video Trailer

Alice Cooper will headline the 2021 edition of the Monsters Of Rock Cruise, sailing February 8 - 13 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Other confirmed acts include: Crazy Lixx, Eclipse, KIX, L.A. Guns, LIT, Loudness, Michael Monroe, Pat Travers, Pink Cream 69, Rose Tattoo, Saxon, Skid Row, Tom Keifer, and XYZ.

For complete cruise details, head here. Watch a new trailer below:



