ALICE COOPER To Participate In Cleveland COVID-19 Benefit Concert, Detroit Music Awards

Alice Cooper is one of many musicians stepping up to raise money for the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, reports Joey Morona of Cleveland.com. The Godfather of Shock Rock is scheduled to perform on Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms, a benefit concert airing on Fox 8 WJW this Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

In other news, The 29th Annual Detroit Music Awards will take place this Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. The festivities were originally supposed to be held at the Fillmore, but switched to an online-only format due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Lee DeVito of MetroTimes.com. Alice Cooper will present an award and be featured in a special video, along with former Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson. This year's presentation can be streamed at DetroitMusicAwards.net.

And, Alice Cooper has issued the following video message to his fans: