ALICE COOPER – Turin Date Added To European Tour
December 19, 2018, an hour ago
"Another year another tour... back in Europe next fall," says Alice Cooper, who recently announced a string of live dates for 2019. Find links for RSVPs and tickets here. A new date has been added for Turin, Italy, on September 10th.
Confirmed Alice Cooper dates for 2019 are listed below.
July
13 - Roxodus Festival - Toronto, ON
August
31 - Riverside Arena - Aarburg, Switzerland
September
7 - Vistalegre - Madrid, Spain
8 - Sant Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
11 - SAP Arena - Mannheim, Germany
10 - Pala Alpitour - Turin, Italy
13 - Max-Schmeling-Halle - Berlin, Germany
18 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany
23 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Arena - Leipzig, Germany
October
1 - Olympiahalle - München, Germany