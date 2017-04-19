ALICE COOPER - Two New KnuckleBonz Statues Coming This Fall; Pre-Order Available

Two limited edition Alice Cooper Rock Iconz statues are currently in production and will be available this fall from KnuckleBonz. A special offer is available to those who pre-order both statues. Order now at this location.

The Alice Cooper I Rock Iconz statue features Alice Cooper with his iconic straightjacket as he appears when performing “Ballad Of Dwight Fry” on stage.

The Alice Cooper II Rock Iconz statue features Alice with a snake on top a Billion Dollar Babies base design.

Each statue is hand-painted and numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base of each collectible statue. The statues stand approximately 9” tall and are officially licensed.

KnuckleBonz creates hi-end music collectibles that feature the most legendary and highly influential artists in rock music.

Alice Cooper will tour Australia in October to mark the 40th anniversary of his first tour down under. Alice will be joined on the tour by special guest Ace Frehley, the former KISS guitarist, reports NEWS.com.au.

This will be Alice Cooper’s 13th Australian tour. He will play Perth Arena on October 17th, Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on October 19th, Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on October 20th, Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on October 21st, AIS Arena in Canberra on October 23rd, Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 24th and Brisbane Convention Centre on October 25th. Tickets go on sale April 28th.

Alice Cooper performs next on April 21st at Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi, MS. Find the full live itinerary at this location.