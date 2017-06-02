ALICE COOPER Unveils Artwork For Upcoming Paranormal Album

earMUSIC recently announced the worldwide signing of legendary shock rocker, Alice Cooper. Paranormal, Alice Cooper's new studio album and his first in six years, will be released on July 28th on earMUSIC as 2CD Digipak, 2LP, Limited Box Set, and Digital. The new single, “Paranoic Personality”, will be released on June 9th.

The album artwork, featuring photos by Rob Fenn, can be seen below:

The 12-track album was recorded in Nashville with long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin and features a very special bonus CD - a mini-album consisting of three brand new songs written and recorded together with the original Alice Cooper band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith, and guitarist Michael Bruce, alongside carefully selected live recordings.

Paranormal also features special guest appearances by U2's Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover.

Alice Cooper is on tour throughout 2017. Full list of North American tour dates below.

Tour dates:

June

7 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

8 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre

9 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheatre

12 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kingsbury Hall

16 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Amphitheatre

17 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Ampitheatre

18 - Airway Heights, WA - Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert Season at Northern Qu

20 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theatre

21 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater

22 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater

24 - El Paso, TX - KLAQ Streetfest

August (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)

12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

18 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

19 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

21 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

24 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

27 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Amphitheater

September (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

3 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6 - Chicago, IL - Tinley Park

8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center