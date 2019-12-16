ALICE COOPER - Video From 18th Annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser Featuring ROB HALFORD, JOE BONAMASSA, JOHNNY DEPP And More Available

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper's 18th annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser took place on December 14th in Phoenix, AZ featuring members of the original Alice Cooper band - Michael Bruce, Neal Smith and Dennis Dunaway - as well as his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp, current guitarist Nita Strauss, guitarist Joe Bonamassa, Extreme's Gary Cherone and Nuno Bettencourt, and Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. Fan-filmed video from the night is available below.