ALICE COOPER - "We Spent Enough Time In Our Youth Destroying, Now It’s Time To Build Back Up"

On January 28th, Steven Tyler co-hosted a massive Grammy viewing party with Live Nation that raised $2.4 million for Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic organization he founded — inspired in part by the 1989 Aerosmith hit “Janie’s Got a Gun” — to help underage female victims of sex abuse, reports Steve Baltin of Variety.

One of the guests on hand Grammy Sunday was fellow rock legend Alice Cooper, who spoke about the importance of giving back. “I think we get to a point where our name could be used in really good ways,” he says. “We spent enough time in our youth destroying, now it’s time to build back up. And of course, he (Steven Tyler) has three daughters, I have two. So this comes into focus what we’re talking about here. And it’s one of those things, if you can use your name for the right reasons, great. We’re all out there touring and still making records, but if you’re a household name your name does mean something when it comes to raising money.”

