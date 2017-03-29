ALICE COOPER’s Nightmare Castle Pinball Machine Coming In Fall 2017; Video Teaser Posted

Spooky Pinball LLC will release an Alice Cooper pinball machine, Alice Cooper’s Nightmare Castle, in this fall. A teaser video for the upcoming game can be seen below.

Says Spooky Pinball LLC: “YES! We are doing Alice Cooper's Nightmare Castle. Here's what we can say for now. Lots of classic and modern Alice Cooper music! NOT a "greatest hits" package, (of course it has Coop favorites) but we selected what fits an awesome Spooky monster filled adventure game.

“Matt Montgomery (Piggy D from Rob Zombie's band) is doing some awesome instrumental spooky ambiance music. Jeff Zornow is the artist doing the bad ass retro comic style artwork you see in the backglass. That theme carries through the entire game.”

Watch the teaser and stay tuned for more details.