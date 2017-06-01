ALICE COOPER’s Wife SHERYL - “He Still Pursues Me Like I’m Not Already His”; New Ask Alice Episode Streaming (Video)

In the latest instalment of Ask Alice, Alice Cooper talks about how he met his wife, Sheryl, who has a few comments of her own. Watch Episode #21 below:

Fans Alice Cooper know there are some aspects to his live shows that they can expect, including a hard rocking performance of horror theatrics; however, following Alice's customary execution via guillotine at his recent Nashville concert on May 14th, fans were treated to something rarely seen since 1975. The stage went dark, and the original band, including bassist Dennis Dunaway, guitarist Michael Bruce and drummer Neal Smith reunited to perform five classic songs with Alice. This followed the recent announcement that his forthcoming album - Paranormal, out July 28th on earMUSIC - will include two new recordings featuring the original lineup.

Joined by current band member Ryan Roxie filling in for the late Glen Buxton on guitar, the band ripped through "I'm 18”, "No More Mr Nice Guy”, "Muscle Of Love”, “Billion Dollar Babies" and then closed with "School's Out”, bringing back current band members drummer Glen Sobel, bassist Chuck Garric, and guitarists Nita Strauss and Tommy Henriksen for a grande finale (fan-filmed video below).

The following day, the original band was honored by The Music Business Association at their annual convention, with an award for their historic achievements. The award was presented to them by Bob Ezrin, who produced their iconic albums Love It To Death, Killer, School's Out, and Billion Dollar Babies as well as many subsequent solo Alice Cooper albums, including the forthcoming Paranormal.

Paranormal features two songs written and recorded with original members - Alice, Dennis, Neal and Michael, as well as guest appearances by ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, U2 drummer Larry Mullen, and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover. The first single, "Paranoic Personality" will be released on Friday, June 9th.

Alice Cooper is on tour throughout the 2017. Full North American tour dates below.

Tour dates:

June

7 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

8 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre

9 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheatre

12 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kingsbury Hall

16 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Amphitheatre

17 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Ampitheatre

18 -Airway Heights, WA - Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert Season at Northern Qu

20 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theatre

21 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater

22 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater

24 - El Paso, TX - KLAQ Streetfest

August (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)

12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

18 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

19 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

21 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

24 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

27 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Amphitheater

September (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

3 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6 - Chicago, IL - Tinley Park

8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

(Pictured above, left to right: Music Business Association President Jim Donio, Neal Smitih, Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway, Alice Cooper, and Baker & Taylor VP/GM Steve Harkins - Photo courtesy of The Music Business Association)