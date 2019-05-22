ALICE IN CHAINS - Ernie Ball Presents String Theory With JERRY CANTRELL; Video

String Theory is a web series from Ernie Ball that explores the sonic origins of some of music's most innovative players. In this new episode, Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains discusses his inspirations in music and guitar and his relationship with Ernie Ball from the beginning.

"I still enjoy the feel of the guitar on my hands. It’s really exhilarating to stand on stage in front of people... to elicit and emotion from them and to feel that emotion yourself, it’s a transfer of energy and that’s really the whole thing."

Alice In Chains recently released this video trailer for their upcoming summer tour with Korn, kicking off on July 18th at Austin360 Amphitheatre in Del Valle, TX.

Glorious. Heartfelt. Ridiculous. Hilarity is on tap in the new Peter Darley Miller-directed Alice In Chains video for “Rainier Fog”. Watch below.

“In a world where things are becoming increasingly serious, with ‘Rainier Fog’ we have continued our long tradition of making asses out of ourselves in videos,” says drummer Sean Kinney. “So for all of you that were raised bottle-fed, this one is for you. Mission accomplished.”

“We had a great time working with Peter Darley Miller again,” says vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell. “We made AIC 23 in 2013 with him, which was amazing. We had a blast making the ‘Rainier Fog’ music video, which continues the northwest theme of the record. We hope you enjoy it and have a laugh.”

“The band’s maternal instincts were spot on,” says Miller. “It was a kind and loving environment. I felt special.”

“Rainier Fog” is the title track of Alice In Chains’ most recent release, which hit No. 1 across Billboard’s Rock, Alternative and Hard Music Charts and No. 1 on the iTunes Rock Album Chart and earned them a Grammy nomination for “Best Rock Album.” Over the course of their remarkable career, Alice In Chains (vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Sean Kinney, bassist Mike Inez and vocalist/guitarist William DuVall) have garnered multiple Grammy nominations, sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and amassed a diehard international fanbase whose members number in the millions.