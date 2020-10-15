ALICE IN CHAINS - Facelift 30th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set Available In January; Pre-Order Now

Alice In Chains will release a 30th anniversary deluxe box set edition of their debut album, Facelift, on January 29. Pre-order the title here.

One of the first releases of the pre-grunge era, Facelift introduced the world to Layne Staley, Jerry Cantrell, Sean Kinney, and Mike Starr. Certified platinum many times over, their debut album includes the hit singles “Man In The Box”, “Bleed The Freak”, “We Die Young”, and “Sea Of Sorrow”.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Alice In Chains debut studio album is a custom deluxe box set with remastered audio.

The Facelift custom deluxe box set packaging includes:

- Acrylic Deluxe Box with Gel Transparencies

- 2XLP Vinyl Picture Disc

- Exclusive Cassette

- Custom Hard Cover Photo Book

- Two-sided Poster (Folded, 23.5 inch square)

- 12” Slipmat

- Sticker Sheet

- Tour Laminate

- Four Art Prints

Tracklisting:

"We Die Young"

"Man in the Box"

"Sea Of Sorrow"

"Bleed The Freak"

"I Can't Remember"

"Love, Hate, Love"

"It Ain't Like That"

"Sunshine"

"Put You Down"

"Confusion"

"I Know Somethin (Bout You)"

"Real Thing"