ALICE IN CHAINS - Finale Of Rainier Fog Movie Project, Black Antenna, Coming Soon (Teaser Video)

Alice In Chains will release the finale of their special Black Antenna movie project, produced and directed by filmmaker Adam Mason, next Wednesday, July 17. Watch a teaser below:

Inspired by the sound of the band's Rainier Fog album, Mason has created a stunning 90-minute sci-fi thriller which will be rolled out in ten episodic segments/videos. Watch all available segments below:

Episode 1: “The One You Know”

Episode 2: “Rainier Fog”

Episode 3: "Red Giant"

Episode 4: "Fly"

Episode 5: "Drone"

Episode 6: "Deaf Ears Blind Eyes"

Episode 7: "Maybe"

Episode 8: “So Far Under”

Episode 9: “Never Fade”

Alice In Chains' summer tour with Korn kicks off on July 18 at Austin360 Amphitheatre in Del Valle, TX.

Glorious. Heartfelt. Ridiculous. Hilarity is on tap in the Peter Darley Miller-directed Alice In Chains video for “Rainier Fog”. Watch below.

“In a world where things are becoming increasingly serious, with ‘Rainier Fog’ we have continued our long tradition of making asses out of ourselves in videos,” says drummer Sean Kinney. “So for all of you that were raised bottle-fed, this one is for you. Mission accomplished.”

“We had a great time working with Peter Darley Miller again,” says vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell. “We made AIC 23 in 2013 with him, which was amazing. We had a blast making the ‘Rainier Fog’ music video, which continues the northwest theme of the record. We hope you enjoy it and have a laugh.”

“The band’s maternal instincts were spot on,” says Miller. “It was a kind and loving environment. I felt special.”

“Rainier Fog” is the title track of Alice In Chains’ most recent release, which hit No. 1 across Billboard’s Rock, Alternative and Hard Music Charts and No. 1 on the iTunes Rock Album Chart and earned them a Grammy nomination for “Best Rock Album.” Over the course of their remarkable career, Alice In Chains (vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Sean Kinney, bassist Mike Inez and vocalist/guitarist William DuVall) have garnered multiple Grammy nominations, sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and amassed a diehard international fanbase whose members number in the millions.

(Photo - Pamela Littky)