ALICE IN CHAINS, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, TRIVIUM, POWER TRIP More Announced For Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion

Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents and AEG Presents are bringing a diverse and unprecedented music lineup to the 8th annual Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion at Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC on Friday, May 4th, Saturday, May 5th and Sunday, May 6th, 2018.

The Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion music lineup will feature many critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artists and the hottest up-and-coming talent including: Muse (in their first announced, and only American festival performance of 2018), Queens Of The Stone Age, Alice In Chains, Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack (celebrating their 20th anniversary), Incubus, Shinedown, Billy Idol, Breaking Benjamin, Stone Sour, Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, In This Moment, The Used, Bullet For My Valentine, The Struts, Underoath, Clutch, Greta Van Fleet, and many more.

Many Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion bands will be performing brand new music from their upcoming 2018 releases, including Alice In Chains, Shinedown, Stone Temple Pilots, Halestorm, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, Sevendust, Pop Evil, and Red Sun Rising.

The Mid-Atlantic’s Biggest Rock Festival features over 60 bands performing on four stages, plus outstanding barbeque offerings in the Pig Out Village, and top-notch camping facilities. In 2017, Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion had another record-breaking year, with more than 105,000 fans attending over three days.

The daily band lineup for Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion 2018 is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, May 4th: Alice In Chains, Shinedown, Stone Sour, Stone Temple Pilots, Bullet For My Valentine, Underoath, Parkway Drive, Pop Evil, Sevendust, Andrew W.K., Tremonti, Red Sun Rising, Avatar, Texas Hippie Coalition, Power Trip, He Is Legend, Turnstile, Counterfeit, Stick To Your Guns, The Wild!

Saturday, May 5th: Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, Halestorm, In This Moment, The Used, Trivium, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, Hatebreed, Butcher Babies, New Years Day, Shaman’s Harvest, From Ashes To New, Emmure, Toothgrinder, Palisades, Bad Wolves, Palaye Royale, Joyous Wolf, Them Evils

Sunday, May 6th: Muse, Queens of the Stone Age, Incubus, Billy Idol, The Struts, Clutch, Thrice, Baroness, Greta Van Fleet, Quicksand, The Sword, Red Fang, Code Orange, The Bronx, Mutoid Man, The Fever 333, The Blue Stones, Black Foxxes, Spirit Animal

Joe Litvag, Executive Producer of Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, said, “In all of the Carolinas there is only one music festival that has this kind of variety in a single weekend, spanning the rock spectrum and the decades of rock history. From Muse, Queens of the Stone Age, and Incubus to Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, Shinedown, Halestorm, and Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Stone Temple Pilots…it doesn’t stop. And that is exactly what we wanted to accomplish for this year’s Carolina Rebellion--non-stop, incredible rock from a diverse range of top artists.”

Brent Smith of Shinedown said, “We are extremely honored to be playing Carolina Rebellion 2018. We have always admired how this event has grown year after year. With that being said, let’s get it on. Cya in May, Rebels!!!”

All General Admission and VIP tickets (including layaway options), as well as Hotel Packages and Camping options, are on sale now at CarolinaRebellion.com. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save. New for Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion 2018: Each ticket price level has a limited number of tickets available, so attendees can save more by buying earlier. Ticket prices will automatically move to the next price level once a price allotment sells out. The layaway purchase option also allows fans to split the ticket cost into four monthly payments.

Current ticket pricing levels are as follows while supplies last:

Weekend VIP: $350.00 plus fees

Weekend General Admission: $149.00 plus fees

Weekend General Admission 4-Pack: $500.00 plus fees

2-Day General Admission (Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday): $99.50 plus fees

Single Day General Admission: $89.50 plus fees

Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond Premier Hotel Packages are also available for purchase while supplies last.

Camping Packages are currently SOLD OUT. However, Camping Upgrades (to tent, basic RV or full RV camping) are still available for those that purchase GA or VIP weekend tickets.

Specially priced tickets for Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion will be available for active military through partner GovX while supplies last.

Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion is produced by AEG Presents and Danny Wimmer Presents and is brought to you in part by Monster Energy.