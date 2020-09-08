ALICE IN CHAINS & Friends Fantasy Football Draft Feat. DUFF MCKAGAN, SCOTT IAN And More At 5 PM, EST Today

SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio is broadcasting the Alice In Chains & Friends Fantasy Football Draft today, Tuesday, September 8. This year’s draft features a charitable component that will benefit COVID-19 relief.

The following members and friends of Alice In Chains will be participating in the draft:

- Michael Bublé

- Jerry Cantrell (Alice In Chains)

- Jeff Garlin (comedian)

- Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses)

- Rich Eisen (The Rich Eisen Show)

- The Miz (WWE)

- Michael Fabiano (SiriusXM)

- Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats)

- Scott Ian (Anthrax)

- Mike Inez (Alice In Chains)

The Alice In Chains & Friends Fantasy Football Draft will air live on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio (channel 87 or 210) at 2 PM, PST/5 PM, EST as part of SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio’s 10 Year Anniversary. Fans can register to watch the draft live on Zoom here.