ALICE IN CHAINS Frontman WILLIAM DUVALL On New Solo Acoustic Album - "It Has Always Been A Deeply Personal Need To Do This"

Speaking with Guitar World, Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall discussed working on his new solo album, one alone. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

GW: With One Alone all acoustic, did it rethink how you approached songwriting?

DuVall: "There is not really a lot of thought put into it, especially when I am doing my own music. It is very, very unconscious and instinctive, and I think if I did put any kind of conscious thought or tried to apply some agenda to it would really tip the whole thing over into something terrible that I am not interested in doing. This whole thing, for me, it has always been a deeply personal need to do this. It’s mostly about getting out of my own way, just letting the idea be."

GW: Writing and playing on an acoustic guitar is kind of like having an MRI. We hear everything; there is nowhere to hide.

DuVall: "That’s what I started on. The acoustic guitar has always played a role in a lot of the music I’ve done, going back to young adulthood. I mean, once I got beyond the hardcore music of my early youth, then acoustic guitar started featuring in most of the music I’ve done since the late ‘80s or so. It has always been an important ingredient, and players who could get it across on acoustic, I’ve always had tremendous admiration for them."

Read the complete interview here.

DuVall performed two songs from his new solo album, "White Hot" And "'Til The Light Guides Me Home", during a One On One Session at Coney Island Baby New York on October 1. Watch the video below:

DuVall's new solo album, One Alone, is available via DVL Recordings. DuVall's solo debut is an all-acoustic affair, as sparse and intimate as it gets; part late-night confessional, part living room concert.

DuVall: "After three albums and numerous world tours with Alice In Chains, as well as creating the Giraffe Tongue Orchestra album (with Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan), and, of course, my catalog of albums and tours with Comes With The Fall, I felt the need to peel everything back to the bare bones. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter."

One Alone tracklisting:

"'Til The Light Guides Me Home"

"The Veil Of All My Fears"

"The 3 Wishes"

"Strung Out On A Dream"

"White Hot"

"Still Got A Hold On My Heart"

"Smoke And Mirrors"

"So Cruel"

"Chains Around My Heart"

"Keep Driving Me Away"

"No Need To Wonder"

"White Hot":

"'Til The Light Guides Me Home" video:

DuVall has announced a string of US dates in support of One Alone, stating: "ATLANTA!! D.C.!! NEW YORK CITY!! PHILLY!! BOSTON!! NASHVILLE!! and CHICAGO!! I am coming to you. Live. Up close. Personal. Solo acoustic. Featuring songs from my upcoming album, One Alone . I would absolutely love to see you there."

Tickets for the following dates are on sale now.

October

23 - New York, NY - Cutting Room

25 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

26 - Washington, DC - City Winery

28 - Boston, MA - City Winery

31 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

November

3 - Chicago, IL - City Winery