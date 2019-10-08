ALICE IN CHAINS Frontman WILLIAM DUVALL Performs Acoustic Renditions Of New Songs "White Hot" And "'Til The Light Guides Me Home"; Video

Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall performed two songs from his new solo album, "White Hot" And "'Til The Light Guides Me Home", during a One On One Session at Coney Island Baby New York on October 1. Watch the video below:

DuVall's new solo album, One Alone, is available via DVL Recordings. DuVall's solo debut is an all-acoustic affair, as sparse and intimate as it gets; part late-night confessional, part living room concert.

DuVall: "After three albums and numerous world tours with Alice In Chains, as well as creating the Giraffe Tongue Orchestra album (with Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan), and, of course, my catalog of albums and tours with Comes With The Fall, I felt the need to peel everything back to the bare bones. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter."

One Alone tracklisting:

"'Til The Light Guides Me Home"

"The Veil Of All My Fears"

"The 3 Wishes"

"Strung Out On A Dream"

"White Hot"

"Still Got A Hold On My Heart"

"Smoke And Mirrors"

"So Cruel"

"Chains Around My Heart"

"Keep Driving Me Away"

"No Need To Wonder"

"White Hot":

"'Til The Light Guides Me Home" video:

DuVall has announced a string of US dates in support of One Alone, stating: "ATLANTA!! D.C.!! NEW YORK CITY!! PHILLY!! BOSTON!! NASHVILLE!! and CHICAGO!! I am coming to you. Live. Up close. Personal. Solo acoustic. Featuring songs from my upcoming album, One Alone . I would absolutely love to see you there."

Tickets for the following dates are on sale now.

October

21 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

23 - New York, NY - Cutting Room

25 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

26 - Washington, DC - City Winery

28 - Boston, MA - City Winery

31 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

November

3 - Chicago, IL - City Winery