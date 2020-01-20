ALICE IN CHAINS Frontman WILLIAM DUVALL Releases Live Performance Video For "Smoke And Mirrors"

Alice In Chains frontman, William DuVall, has released a live performance video for "Smoke And Mirrors", a song from his new solo acoustic album, One Alone, available via DVL Recordings.

Says DuVall of the clip: "It presents a glimpse of what you’ll get at my upcoming solo shows."

Find DuVall's tour itinerary here.

DuVall's solo debut, One Alone, is an all-acoustic affair, as sparse and intimate as it gets; part late-night confessional, part living room concert.

One Alone tracklisting:

"'Til The Light Guides Me Home"

"The Veil Of All My Fears"

"The 3 Wishes"

"Strung Out On A Dream"

"White Hot"

"Still Got A Hold On My Heart"

"Smoke And Mirrors"

"So Cruel"

"Chains Around My Heart"

"Keep Driving Me Away"

"No Need To Wonder"

"White Hot":

"'Til The Light Guides Me Home" video: