ALICE IN CHAINS Frontman WILLIAM DUVALL Releases Live Performance Video For "Smoke And Mirrors"

January 20, 2020, 2 hours ago

Alice In Chains frontman, William DuVall, has released a live performance video for "Smoke And Mirrors", a song from his new solo acoustic album, One Alone, available via DVL Recordings.

Says DuVall of the clip: "It presents a glimpse of what you’ll get at my upcoming solo shows."

Find DuVall's tour itinerary here.

DuVall's solo debut, One Alone, is an all-acoustic affair, as sparse and intimate as it gets; part late-night confessional, part living room concert.

One Alone tracklisting:

"'Til The Light Guides Me Home"
"The Veil Of All My Fears"
"The 3 Wishes"
"Strung Out On A Dream"
"White Hot"
"Still Got A Hold On My Heart"
"Smoke And Mirrors"
"So Cruel"
"Chains Around My Heart"
"Keep Driving Me Away"
"No Need To Wonder"

"White Hot":

"'Til The Light Guides Me Home" video:



