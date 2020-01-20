ALICE IN CHAINS Frontman WILLIAM DUVALL Releases Live Performance Video For "Smoke And Mirrors"
January 20, 2020, 2 hours ago
Alice In Chains frontman, William DuVall, has released a live performance video for "Smoke And Mirrors", a song from his new solo acoustic album, One Alone, available via DVL Recordings.
Says DuVall of the clip: "It presents a glimpse of what you’ll get at my upcoming solo shows."
Find DuVall's tour itinerary here.
DuVall's solo debut, One Alone, is an all-acoustic affair, as sparse and intimate as it gets; part late-night confessional, part living room concert.
One Alone tracklisting:
"'Til The Light Guides Me Home"
"The Veil Of All My Fears"
"The 3 Wishes"
"Strung Out On A Dream"
"White Hot"
"Still Got A Hold On My Heart"
"Smoke And Mirrors"
"So Cruel"
"Chains Around My Heart"
"Keep Driving Me Away"
"No Need To Wonder"
"White Hot":
"'Til The Light Guides Me Home" video: