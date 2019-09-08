ALICE IN CHAINS Frontman WILLIAM DUVALL Talks New Acoustic Solo Album - "This Was Really The Time And Place To Do This Kind Of Thing" (Audio)

Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall is featured in a new interview with Pure Grain Audio, found below. During the chat, he looked back on his early days as a musician and discussed his new solo acoustic album, One Alone.

DuVall: "For this album, I would say from conception to now, the actual release, it was always intended to be a solo-acoustic album. Future albums I might do under my own name, there probably will be more dynamic rock records, but this was really the time and place to do this kind of thing."

DuVall has announced a string of US dates in support of his upcoming solo debut, One Alone, out on October 4th via DVL Recordings.

Says DuVall: "ATLANTA!! D.C.!! NEW YORK CITY!! PHILLY!! BOSTON!! NASHVILLE!! and CHICAGO!! I am coming to you. Live. Up close. Personal. Solo acoustic. Featuring songs from my upcoming album, One Alone . I would absolutely love to see you there."

Tickets for the following dates are on sale now.

October

21 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

23 - New York, NY - Cutting Room

25 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

26 - Washington, DC - City Winery

28 - Boston, MA - City Winery

31 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

November

3 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

DuVall's solo debut, One Alone, is an all-acoustic affair, as sparse and intimate as it gets; part late-night confessional, part living room concert.

DuVall: "After three albums and numerous world tours with Alice In Chains, as well as creating the Giraffe Tongue Orchestra album (with Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan), and, of course, my catalog of albums and tours with Comes With The Fall, I felt the need to peel everything back to the bare bones. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter."

The official video for the album's first single, "'Til The Light Guides Me Home", is available below.

One Alone tracklisting:

"'Til The Light Guides Me Home"

"The Veil Of All My Fears"

"The 3 Wishes"

"Strung Out On A Dream"

"White Hot"

"Still Got A Hold On My Heart"

"Smoke And Mirrors"

"So Cruel"

"Chains Around My Heart"

"Keep Driving Me Away"

"No Need To Wonder"