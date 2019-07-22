ALICE IN CHAINS Frontman WILLIAM DUVALL To Release Acoustic Solo Album In October; Official Video For "'Til The Light Guides Me Home" Posted

Alice In Chains fromtman William DuVall will make his solo debut with One Alone on October 4th via DVL Recordings. The album is an all-acoustic affair, as sparse and intimate as it gets; part late-night confessional, part living room concert.

DuVall: "After three albums and numerous world tours with Alice In Chains, as well as creating the Giraffe Tongue Orchestra album (with Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan), and, of course, my catalog of albums and tours with Comes With The Fall, I felt the need to peel everything back to the bare bones. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter."

The official video for the album's first single, "'Til The Light Guides Me Home", is available below.

One Alone tracklisting:

"'Til The Light Guides Me Home"

"The Veil Of All My Fears"

"The 3 Wishes"

"Strung Out On A Dream"

"White Hot"

"Still Got A Hold On My Heart"

"Smoke And Mirrors"

"So Cruel"

"Chains Around My Heart"

"Keep Driving Me Away"

"No Need To Wonder"