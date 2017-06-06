ALICE IN CHAINS “Going Home” To Begin Recording New Album This Month; “It’s Time To Be Back To Seattle,” Says MIKE INEZ (Audio)

Alice In Chains bassist Mike Inez has revealed that the band will begin recording the follow-up to their 2013 album, The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, later this month in Seattle with producer Nick Raskulinecz at Studio X.

Inez tells the Let There Be Talk podcast: “We're going back home to do a record, really. The last two were (recorded) in L.A., and they were cool. I just feel in 2017, it's time for Alice In Chains to go back to Seattle… drink that water, breathe that air.”

He continues: “My Heart family's up there. There's just such a history… every street corner for us is a memory; crazy shit happened or some beautiful stuff. Seattle's a really special place, especially this time of year. It's the best."

Listen to the interview below: