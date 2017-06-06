ALICE IN CHAINS “Going Home” To Begin Recording New Album This Month; “It’s Time To Be Back To Seattle,” Says MIKE INEZ (Audio)
June 6, 2017, 35 minutes ago
Alice In Chains bassist Mike Inez has revealed that the band will begin recording the follow-up to their 2013 album, The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, later this month in Seattle with producer Nick Raskulinecz at Studio X.
Inez tells the Let There Be Talk podcast: “We're going back home to do a record, really. The last two were (recorded) in L.A., and they were cool. I just feel in 2017, it's time for Alice In Chains to go back to Seattle… drink that water, breathe that air.”
He continues: “My Heart family's up there. There's just such a history… every street corner for us is a memory; crazy shit happened or some beautiful stuff. Seattle's a really special place, especially this time of year. It's the best."
Listen to the interview below: