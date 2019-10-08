ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL Announces Special Show In Los Angeles

October 8, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock riff notes jerry cantrell alice in chains

ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL Announces Special Show In Los Angeles

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has announced a solo show, on December 7 at Pico Union Project in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for the event go on sale October 9 at 10 AM, here.

Says Cantrell: "I’d like to invite you to join me for a special show I’m doing on Dec 7th at the Pico Union Project in LA. I will be accompanied by some cool friends performing songs you might expect, others I haven’t played in quite a while and maybe even one or two that I never have. Should be a lot of fun, hope to see you there."

 



Featured Audio

MESSORA - "The Door" (Independent)

MESSORA - "The Door" (Independent)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews