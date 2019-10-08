ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL Announces Special Show In Los Angeles

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has announced a solo show, on December 7 at Pico Union Project in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for the event go on sale October 9 at 10 AM, here.

Says Cantrell: "I’d like to invite you to join me for a special show I’m doing on Dec 7th at the Pico Union Project in LA. I will be accompanied by some cool friends performing songs you might expect, others I haven’t played in quite a while and maybe even one or two that I never have. Should be a lot of fun, hope to see you there."