ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL Goes Shopping At Amoeba Records In Los Angeles - "What's In My Bag?"

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell recently went shopping at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, California and brought a camera crew with him. Check out what he picked up in the video below.

Released this past August, Rainier Fog is the new album from Alice In Chains. Rainier Fog marks a few firsts for the band: in addition to being their first album in five years, it’s their first album for BMG and their first time recording in their hometown of Seattle in more than 20 years (worth noting that the album title is a tribute to Seattle). They recorded at Studio X, the same facility where they tracked 1995’s self-titled Alice In Chains album (back when the studio was known as Bad Animals). The Rainier Fog recording process also saw the band spend time at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles and at the Nashville studio of producer Nick Raskulinecz. Rainier Fog is the third straight Alice In Chains album recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz and engineer Paul Figueroa. The album was mixed by Joe Barresi (Queens Of The Stone Age, Tool).

Tracklisting:

"The One You Know"

"Rainier Fog"

"Red Giant"

"Fly"

"Drone"

"Deaf Ears Blind Eyes"

"Maybe"

"So Far Under"

"Never Fade"

"All I Am"

Remaining dates on Alice In Chains' current North American tour:

October

23 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

24 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

26 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

28 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Events Center