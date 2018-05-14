ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL On Potential Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction - "It's Not Something That Really Makes Your Career"

On May 12th, Alice In Chains were interviewed by The Point's Donny Fandango backstage at Pointfest in St. Louis, MO. During their chat, the always controversial topic of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame came up.

A band is eligible for induction into the Hall 25 years after the release of their first album, thereby making Alice In Chains eligible since 2015, as their debut Facelift was issued in 1990. Despite two of their grunge contemporaries - Nirvana and Pearl Jam - already receiving the honour, AIC have yet to appear on the ballot.

When asked if he thinks Alice In Chains have a good chance of being inducted into the RNRHOF, guitarist Jerry Cantrell replied, "Well, that's a nice thought, man. We appreciate that. We're technically eligible, for sure. There's only five or six people that get inducted every year, so it's really hard. I started to have a little bit more of an appreciation (for how it all works)."

"I get that people, including ourselves, (will ask) like, why isn't so and so in? Or why does one guy get in and another act not? But there's only a handful every year or so (that get inducted). To actually be able to partake in a couple (of those past events) and see… like the year that Heart got inducted, and to see The Cars go in this year, and to see Bon Jovi. They've been an incredibly strong band for many years, sold 130 million records. They've weathered a flavor change or two within their career, and every band has to do that, when maybe whatever kind of brought you to prominence, music just naturally changes. So to have the longevity, the songwriting and the dedication those guys have put in — all of those inductees: The Moody Blues, Dire Straits, Nina Simone — it's just amazing to see. And when you get to see it, when you get to see Rush and Heart, you get to see these bands go in… It's not something that really makes your career — your career is made before you're ever inducted to do that — but it is a nice thing. It's always nice to be recognized for your work."

Alice In Chains have released an official video for the new song "The One You Know". The song is the first single from the band's much-anticipated follow-up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. Check out the clip below.

Due out later this year, the new album was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with Nick Raskulinecz, who produced both The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and its predecessor, 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue.

