July 24, 2018, 41 minutes ago

ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL Releases New Song "Setting Sun" For DC Entertainment's Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition; Audio

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has released the new song "Setting Sun" in promotion of DC Entertainment’s Dark Nights Metal: Deluxe Edition. Cantrell recorded the song with producer Mike Elizondo, and guitarist Tyler Bates (ex-Marilyn Manson). Listen below:

Maria Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth of In This Moment recorded the new song "The Calling", which coincides with Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition. Listen below.

This deluxe hardcover collects issues #1-6 of the Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition monthly series and is written and drawn by the best-selling team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo. In Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition, Batman has uncovered an ancient and evil mystery, one that could destroy the very fabric of the DC Universe! A Dark Multiverse has been revealed, full of devastating threats and vile creatures that have been loosed upon the DCU, with only The World's Greatest Super-Heroes rising to the challenge of protecting all of reality!



