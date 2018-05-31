ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL - Rig Tour Video Streaming
May 31, 2018, 2 hours ago
In the new video below, Sweetwater Sound's Nick Bowcott checks in with Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell, one of the most distinctive guitarists to evolve from the Seattle music scene. Cantrell explains his rig, how he got involved with amp guru Dave Friedman, and much more.
Jerry Cantrell and Alice In Chains singer William DuVall recently took part in an interview and three song acoustic performance at The Sound Lounge in Chicago, IL.
Cantrell talked about the lyrical inspiration for the first single “The One You Know” from their upcoming new album.
Cantrell said, “It's always really difficult for me to lay out what it is. Cause I'd rather you tell me… and not even tell me, it be whatever it is to you. And I'm a little selfish too, I like to keep what it is for me as well. The cool part of songwriting, I think, and the challenge of it is taking something personal that is internal and making it universally translatable to everybody. We're all human beings, so we're not that far apart, and we're all pretty much the same, basically. So if you feel something and you put it out in a way that's not completely so spelled out, I think it's easier for people to make it their own."
Alice In Chains recently released an official video for the new song "The One You Know". The song is the first single from the band's much-anticipated follow-up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. Check out the clip below.
Due out later this year, the new album was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with Nick Raskulinecz, who produced both The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and its predecessor, 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue.
Catch Alice In Chains live on tour:
June
16 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
17 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Grona Lund
21 - Halden, Norway - Tons of Rock Festival
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
25 - Zagreb, Croatia - INmusic Festival
28 - Padua, Italy - Sherwood
30 - Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria - Arena Open Air Wien
July
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park
3 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt
4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
8 - Belford, France - Les Eurockeennes 30
10 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo Snai San Siro
13 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
14 - Lisboa, Portugal - NOS Alive
17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Caesarea
18 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Caesarea
August
22 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
28 - Paso Robles, CA - Vino Robles Amp
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
31 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
September
1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
3 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall
4 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
7 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
8 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
10 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre
11 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre