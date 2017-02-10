ALICE IN CHAINS - Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL's "A Job To Do" From New KEANU REEVES Movie Soundtrack Streaming

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has contributed to the soundtrack of the new Keanu Reeves film, John Wick: Chapter 2. Available digitally on February 10th and physically on March 3rd, it wil feature the song "A Job To Do" penned by Cantrell. The film's original score was composed by Tyler Bates (Guardians Of The Galaxy, 300, Watchmen) and Joel J. Richard (Quantico). Check out "A Job To Do" below.

Epic Soundtrax and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Cameron Crowe's groundbreaking romantic comedy, Singles, with the release of a newly expanded and remastered edition of the Singles: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack-Deluxe Edition album on Friday, May 19.

The newly expanded Singles: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack-Deluxe Edition is being offered in 2CD, 2LP and digital configurations and is available for pre-order here .

The 2LP edition features the album's original 13 tracks newly mastered and freshly pressed across four sides of collectible 12" vinyl. The bonus CD of rarities and unreleased tracks (Disc 2 in the 2CD set) is included as a special insert in the 2LP 12" vinyl package.

The newly released bonus CD (included in both the 2LP and 2CD deluxe editions of the Singles: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack-Deluxe Edition album) features previously unreleased recordings by Chris Cornell, Mike McCready, Mudhoney, and Paul Westerberg in addition to rarities such as Cornell's 1992 EP Poncier (debuting an early rendition of "Spoonman") and tracks from the film not included on the best-selling soundtrack album first released on June 30, 1992. The success of Singles helped establish a then-emerging new generation of rock artists - including 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains and Soundgarden - as musical forces to be reckoned with.

The expanded edition of the Singles soundtrack includes, for the first time on CD, "Touch Me I'm Dick," the signature track from "Singles" performed by Citizen Dick (a fictional band created for the film featuring frontman Matt Dillon backed by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament).

The new Epic Soundtrax/Legacy Recordings edition of the Singles: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack-Deluxe Edition includes liner notes - and a track-by-track description of the album's music - written for especially for this collection by Cameron Crowe, the screenwriter and director of "Singles." The newly expanded edition of the film's soundtrack is produced by Danny Bramson and Cameron Crowe and mastered by Mike Piacentini at Battery Studios, New York.

Set in Seattle at the beginning of the 1990s, Crowe's film featured music by relatively obscure (at that time) bands like Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains and Soundgarden, providing an introduction to an emerging grunge rock music scene for a welcoming mainstream audience. The film became a cult classic while the soundtrack achieved RIAA double platinum status in the US.

A romantic comedy capturing the zeitgeist of an era, "Singles" helped define the look, sound, attitude and style of Generation X with a fresh-faced ensemble cast featuring Bridget Fonda, Campbell Scott, Kyra Sedgwick, Matt Dillon, Bill Pullman, Sheila Kelly, Jim True-Frost, James LeGros, Ally Walker, Jeremy Piven, Eric Stoltz, Tim Burton and more.

Crowe's groundbreaking film chronicling the lives of Seattle's twentysomethings touched a nerve in the culture while the movie's best-selling soundtrack - with tracks from new artists and classic rockers - provided a critical overview of the roots of grunge and the essential contributions of Seattle rock. Alongside new songs like Alice In Chains' "Would?" and Pearl Jam's "Breath" and "State of Love and Trust" stood the Jimi Hendrix Experience's "May This Be Love" and a breathtaking cover of Led Zeppelin's "The Battle of Evermore" performed by The Lovemongers (a musical side project created by Heart's Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson).