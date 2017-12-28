ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist / Vocalist JERRY CANTRELL Performs THE DOORS Classic "Love Her Madly" With ROBBY KRIEGER; Video

Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell joined Robby Krieger for a performance of The Doors classic "Love Her Madly" at MoPOP's 2017 Founders Award Celebration honouring The Doors. Watch below:

In the clip below, Robby Krieger and John Densmore of The Doors perform “Light My Fire” with Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Tim Pike, Zander Schloss, and George Laks.