ALICE IN CHAINS Hosting Fantasy Football League Charity Auction

The official Alice In Chains Fantasy Football League Charity Auction is now live on eBay. All proceeds will go to Music for Relief's Fire Relief Fund and Big League Impact. A sampling of items up for grabs includes:

Fender Bass Guitar signed by Mike Inez of Alice In Chains

Kurt Warner signed Cardinals Helmet

Zakk Wylde autographed Pinstripe Viking Guitar

Baseball signed by Warren Earl Brown

Anthrax signed Jackson Custom Scott Ian Guitar

All bidding comes to an end on September 15th.

Music For Relief's Fire Relief Fund supports firefighters and organizations who are battling extreme fires throughout California. Big League Impact is an organization working with current and former Major League Baseball players to develop and produce high-impact charitable initiatives that address the world's most pressing needs.

Alice In Chains have hit #1 on Billboard’s Rock, Alternative and Hard Music Charts and #1 on the iTunes Rock Album Chart with Rainier Fog (BMG), their first new album in five years.

The chart debuts follow a week-of-release takeover of the band’s Seattle hometown that began with the Mariners hosting an Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field (footage below), which included a pre-game listening event, a Rainier Fog CD and a special Alice In Chains/Mariners t-shirt.

The quartet - vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell, vocalist/guitarist William DuVall, bassist Mike Inez and drummer Sean Kinney - then became the first band ever to perform on The Loupe, the Space Needle’s brand-new revolving glass floor located 500 feet in the air. SiriusXM began airing the performance exclusively this past weekend on their Lithium and Octane channels with repeat airings happening during the following over the next week.

The Seattle takeover culminated with the launch of an Alice In Chains Pop-Up Shop and Retrospective at The Crocodile featuring limited edition merchandise, rare photos, memorabilia, music gear and more, followed by a special day-of-release performance. The band is currently on the 3rd leg of their worldwide headline tour - dates are below and ticket info can be found here.

Rainier Fog marks a few firsts for the band: in addition to being their first album in five years, it’s their first album for BMG and their first time recording in their hometown of Seattle in more than 20 years (worth noting that the album title is a tribute to Seattle). They recorded at Studio X, the same facility where they tracked 1995’s self-titled Alice In Chains album (back when the studio was known as Bad Animals). The Rainier Fog recording process also saw the band spend time at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles and at the Nashville studio of producer Nick Raskulinecz. Rainier Fog is the third straight Alice In Chains album recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz and engineer Paul Figueroa. The album was mixed by Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool).

Tracklisting:

"The One You Know"

"Rainier Fog"

"Red Giant"

"Fly"

"Drone"

"Deaf Ears Blind Eyes"

"Maybe"

"So Far Under"

"Never Fade"

"All I Am"

"Never Fade":

"So Far Under":

"The One You Know" video:

Live dates:

September

7 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

8 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre

11 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

16 - San Diego - KAABOO

October

14 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

16 - Salt Lake City - The Depot

18 - Colorado Springs - Pikes Peak Center

20 - Newkirk, OK - First Council Casino

21 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

23 - New Orleans - Saenger Theatre

24 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

26 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

28 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Events Center

(Photo - Pamela Littky)