ALICE IN CHAINS - Lost In Vegas React To "Love, Hate, Love": "He's Singing His Ass Off; It Was A Great Era For Powerhouse Vocalists"

"We could have easily messed this up in 2006 when we came back if it hadn’t had been primarily about the desire to make music together," says Alice In Chains singer William DuVall, speaking to James McMahon of NME.

"Because when you’re onstage in front of 30,000 people in Portugal, you don’t have time to think about anything other than, ‘How are we going to pull this off?’ It made us so close, because we were all each other had," continues DuVall. "There was this external conversation about whether we had the right to continue, but we just wanted and needed to get together to make music. And we enjoyed doing that and we enjoyed the ideas that came out of playing together. The art dictated our future, which I think is how it should be. That’s what led to the point we’re at now, which is twelve-years later.”

Alice In Chains have announced an August 24th release date for the long-awaited Rainier Fog (BMG), their first album in five years. They’re giving fans a sneak preview of the album with the release of the track “So Far Under”. Listen below.

“So Far Under” follows the recent release of “The One You Know” and its Adam Mason-directed companion video, which has already amassed over 2.3 million views. Find the video below. Both “The One You Know” and “So Far Under” are available as instant downloads by clicking here to pre-order Rainier Fog. The album will be available digitally, as well as on CD and limited-edition double 180-gram clear LP with white and black splatter available only from the band’s online store.

About “So Far Under,” Alice In Chains vocalist/guitarist William DuVall says, “It’s about feeling completely up against it - outnumbered, surrounded, facing seemingly unbeatable odds and being really pissed off about it. It was inspired by personal circumstances, as well as events in the wider world. But it’s not as resigned to defeat as it may seem. The lyric is a cold, hard assessment of a difficult situation but the music has a message all its own. There’s still room to flip the script. Every aspect of writing and recording this song will always be remembered with a lot of joy - from recording the basic tracks and the guitar solo at Studio X in Seattle to doing further overdubs at Nick Raskulinecz’s studio in rural Tennessee. Everyone in the band and our studio team really stepped up and knocked it out of the park on this one. We’re extremely proud of this song and the entire album.”

Rainier Fog marks a few firsts for the band: in addition to being their first album in five years, it’s their first album for BMG and their first time recording in their hometown of Seattle in more than 20 years (worth noting that the album title is a tribute to Seattle). They recorded at Studio X, the same facility where they tracked 1995’s self-titled Alice In Chains album (back when the studio was known as Bad Animals). The Rainier Fog recording process also saw the band spend time at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles and at the Nashville studio of producer Nick Raskulinecz. Rainier Fog is the third straight Alice In Chains album recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz and engineer Paul Figueroa. The album was mixed by Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool).

Rainier Fog follows 2013’s Grammy nominated The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, which entered Billboard’s Top 200 chart at #2 and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Hard Rock Albums charts and the iTunes Rock Album Chart. Its first two singles, “Stone” and “Hollow,” both shot to #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and “Voices” hit #3. All three tracks stayed on the chart for over 20 weeks.

Tracklisting:

"The One You Know"

"Rainier Fog"

"Red Giant"

"Fly"

"Drone"

"Deaf Ears Blind Eyes"

"Maybe"

"So Far Under"

"Never Fade"

"All I Am"

"So Far Under":

"The One You Know" video:

Alice In Chains (vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell, vocalist/guitarist William DuVall, drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Inez) recently added a third leg to their worldwide headlining tour. Dates are listed below and ticket info can be found here.

Live dates:

August

22 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

25 - Seattle, Washington - White River Amphitheatre

26 - Portland, Oregon - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

28 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

31 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

September

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

3 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

4 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

7 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

8 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

10 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre

11 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

16 - San Diego - KAABOO

October

14 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

16 - Salt Lake City - The Depot

18 - Colorado Springs - Pikes Peak Center

20 - Newkirk, OK - First Council Casino

21 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

23 - New Orleans - Saenger Theatre

24 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

26 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

28 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Events Center