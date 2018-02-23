ALICE IN CHAINS - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Rooster" - "If We Don't Take Care Of Our Veterans, Who Are We As A Country?"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal fans. The pair have posted their unbiased reactions to the Alice In Chains classic "Rooster".

"Rooster" originally appeared on Dirt - the second studio album from Alice In Chains - released in 1992. The song was written by AIC guitarist Jerry Cantrell for his father, Jerry Cantrell Sr., who served with the US Army during the Vietnam War.