ALICE IN CHAINS - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2018 Show Posted; "Nutshell" Dedicated To VINNIE PAUL

On June 24th, Alice In Chains performed at Hellfest 2018 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the band's entire set is available below. The setlist was as follows; "Nutshell" was dedicated to Pantera / Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul, who passed away on June 22nd at age 54.

"Bleed the Freak"

"Check My Brain"

"Again"

"Them Bones"

"Dam That River"

"Nutshell" (dedicated to Vinnie Paul)

"No Excuses"

"Hollow"

"We Die Young"

"Man in the Box"

"The One You Know"

"Would?"

"Rooster"

Catch Alice In Chains live on tour:

June

25 - Zagreb, Croatia - INmusic Festival

28 - Padua, Italy - Sherwood

30 - Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria - Arena Open Air Wien

July

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park

3 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt

4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

8 - Belford, France - Les Eurockeennes 30

10 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo Snai San Siro

13 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

14 - Lisboa, Portugal - NOS Alive

17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Caesarea

18 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Caesarea

August

22 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

28 - Paso Robles, CA - Vino Robles Amp

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

31 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

September

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

3 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

4 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

7 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

8 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

10 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre

11 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre