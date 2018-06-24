ALICE IN CHAINS - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2018 Show Posted; "Nutshell" Dedicated To VINNIE PAUL
June 24, 2018, 34 minutes ago
On June 24th, Alice In Chains performed at Hellfest 2018 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the band's entire set is available below. The setlist was as follows; "Nutshell" was dedicated to Pantera / Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul, who passed away on June 22nd at age 54.
"Bleed the Freak"
"Check My Brain"
"Again"
"Them Bones"
"Dam That River"
"Nutshell" (dedicated to Vinnie Paul)
"No Excuses"
"Hollow"
"We Die Young"
"Man in the Box"
"The One You Know"
"Would?"
"Rooster"
Catch Alice In Chains live on tour:
June
25 - Zagreb, Croatia - INmusic Festival
28 - Padua, Italy - Sherwood
30 - Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria - Arena Open Air Wien
July
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park
3 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt
4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
8 - Belford, France - Les Eurockeennes 30
10 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo Snai San Siro
13 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
14 - Lisboa, Portugal - NOS Alive
17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Caesarea
18 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Caesarea
August
22 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
28 - Paso Robles, CA - Vino Robles Amp
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
31 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
September
1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
3 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall
4 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
7 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
8 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
10 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre
11 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre