ALICE IN CHAINS Raise A Beer In Crafty "Rainier Fog" Music Video; Hometown Show Announced At Seattle's WaMu Theater

Glorious. Heartfelt. Ridiculous. Hilarity is on tap in the new Peter Darley Miller-directed Alice In Chains video for “Rainier Fog”. Watch below.

“In a world where things are becoming increasingly serious, with ‘Rainier Fog’ we have continued our long tradition of making asses out of ourselves in videos,” says drummer Sean Kinney. “So for all of you that were raised bottle-fed, this one is for you. Mission accomplished.”

“We had a great time working with Peter Darley Miller again,” says vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell. “We made AIC 23 in 2013 with him, which was amazing. We had a blast making the ‘Rainier Fog’ music video, which continues the northwest theme of the record. We hope you enjoy it and have a laugh.”

“The band’s maternal instincts were spot on,” says Miller. “It was a kind and loving environment. I felt special.”

“Rainier Fog” is the title track of Alice In Chains’ most recent release, which hit No. 1 across Billboard’s Rock, Alternative and Hard Music Charts and No. 1 on the iTunes Rock Album Chart and earned them a Grammy nomination for “Best Rock Album.” Over the course of their remarkable career, Alice In Chains (vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Sean Kinney, bassist Mike Inez and vocalist/guitarist William DuVall) have garnered multiple Grammy nominations, sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and amassed a diehard international fanbase whose members number in the millions.

On May 20th, Alice In Chains will launch an international headlining tour that will take them to Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, the Netherlands, Paris, Brussels, Luxembourg, Zurich, Prague, Germany, Denmark, Poland, Finland, Russia and Greece. They’ll return stateside in time for a the summer’s hottest tour, a co-headlining run with Korn that kicks off July 18th in Austin TX.

The band has also announced that they’ll be performing a special hometown show to close out the Rainier Fog album cycle on Friday, September 20th at the WaMu Theater with special guests City And Colour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 17 at 10 AM, PST. Click here for tickets/info.

(Photo - Pamela Littky)