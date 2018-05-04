ALICE IN CHAINS Release Official Video For New Single "The One You Know"

Alice In Chains have released an official video for the new song "The One You Know". The song is the first single from the band's much-anticipated follow-up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. Check out the clip below.

Due out later this year, the new album was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with Nick Raskulinecz, who produced both The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and its predecessor, 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue.

May

4 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

5 - Virginia Beach - WNOR Lunatic Luau

7 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

8 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

12 - St. Louis, MO - Pointfest

13 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion

15 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

16 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

19 - Philadelphia, PA - WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion

June

16 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

17 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Grona Lund

21 - Halden, Norway - Tons of Rock Festival

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

25 - Zagreb, Croatia - INmusic Festival

28 - Padua, Italy - Sherwood

30 - Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria - Arena Open Air Wien

July

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park

3 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt

4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

8 - Belford, France - Les Eurockeennes 30

10 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo Snai San Siro

13 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

14 - Lisboa, Portugal - NOS Alive

17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Caesarea

18 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Caesarea

August

22 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

28 - Paso Robles, CA - Vino Robles Amp

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

31 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

September

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

3 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

4 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

7 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

8 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

10 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre

11 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

(Photo - Johnny Buzzerio)