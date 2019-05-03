ALICE IN CHAINS Release Sixth Episode Of Rainier Fog Movie Project, Black Antenna; Video

Alice In Chains have released the sixth episode of their special Black Antenna movie project, produced and directed by filmmaker Adam Mason. Inspired by the sound of the band's Rainier Fog album, Mason has created a stunning 90-minute sci-fi thriller which will be rolled out in ten episodic segments/videos. Watch six segments below:

Episode 1: “The One You Know”

Episode 2: “Rainier Fog”

Episode 3: "Red Giant"

Episode #4: "Fly"

Episode #5: "Drone":

Episode #6: "Deaf Ears Blind Eyes":

“I’m a longtime fan of the band,” said Mason. “And this was an opportunity to do something fresh and inspiring from an indie filmmaking side. The sound and vision between album and film are closely intertwined - it was a brilliant synergy that led to a really unique project.”

“We’ve always toyed with the idea of creating videos for every song on one of our albums,” said drummer Sean Kinney. “Not only did we do that for Rainier Fog, it got totally out of hand and we made a whole goddamn movie. Everything that will be seen in the videos will be footage from Black Antenna to preface the complete film’s release.” Check out the official trailer:

Korn and Alice In Chains have announced an epic co-headline amphitheater tour across North America this summer. Underoath will join as special guest on all dates, with Ho99o9 and Fever 333 opening on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city outing will kick off July 18th in Del Valle, TX at Austin360 Amphitheatre and make stops in Dallas, Nashville, Toronto, Denver and more before wrapping September 4th in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre. A video trailer for the tour can be found below.

Tour dates:

July

18 - Del Valle, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre*

20 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*

23 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

26 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

28 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*

August

2 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater*

3 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion^

6 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

7 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

9 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center^

10 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre*

11 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

13 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*

14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

17 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion+

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center+

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+

21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

25 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center+

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre+

30 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance+

31 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion+

September

2 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+

4 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre+

* with HO99O9

+ with Fever 333

^ support TBA

(Photo - Pamela Littky)